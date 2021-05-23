Guardia Civil in Mallorca confiscate drugs

The Guardia Civil and the Tax Agency's Customs Surveillance work together.

23-05-2021Guardia Civil

The Risk Analysis Unit of Guardia Civil and Customs Surveillance has confiscated packages of drugs that had been bought over the internet and were for delivery to people in Mallorca.

The unit checks shipments at Palma's Son Sant Joan Airport; it recently seized Covid tests that had been sent from China. The drugs that have been confiscated are ones for which a prescription would be needed in Mallorca. They had been sent from within the European Union. Legislation allows drugs that don't require a prescription to be freely purchased in the EU, but not those which do need a prescription.

The Guardia Civil say that the vast majority of online pharmacies in other countries are illegal and that there is a high probability that drugs purchased from them are counterfeit.

