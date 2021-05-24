These are the minimum temperatures registered by the Met Office.
T mín (ºC) de hoy en #Baleares:#Mallorca— AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) May 24, 2021
15 Palma, Portopí
14 Far de Capdepera
14 Sóller, Puerto
14 Portocolom
14 Campos, Salines
14 Muro
14 Aerop. Palma
14 Calvià
14 Banyalbufar
14 Pollença
14 Son Servera
14 Santanyí
14 Campos
14 Port de Pollença
14 Sa Pobla
14 Porreres pic.twitter.com/n91gtp8RBD
14 Palma, Universitat— AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) May 24, 2021
13 Artà
13 Santa Maria
13 Manacor
13 Colònia de Sant Pere
13 Binissalem
13 Llucmajor
13 Sineu
13 Petra
13 Llucmajor, Cap Blanc
12 Escorca, Lluc
11 Andratx, Sant Elm
10 Escorca, Son Torrella
9 Serra d'Alfàbiahttps://t.co/RemHT6IHRt
Palma is cloudy, wet and windy but there will be sunshine this afternoon with a high of 21 degrees and an overnight temperature of 13.
Calvia is partly sunny, partly cloudy and 22 with a high of 22, moderate winds and a low of 10.
It’s 21, raining and windy in Ses Salines, with sunshine this afternoon and a low 10 degrees.
It’s pouring rain and very blustery in Muro but it will be 23 degrees when the sun comes out later, then fall to 12 after dark.
Vallemossa is overcast this morning and sunny this afternoon with a hit of 18 degrees and a low of 10.
This is how much it rained within the last 24 hours.
Con las lluvias caídas ayer y hoy, podemos calificar #mayo2021 como normal en #Baleares: en #Mallorca, #Ibiza y #Formentera llovió un -3%, +36%, +83%, respectivamente con respecto a los valores normales. En #Menorca quedó seco con -50%. https://t.co/pjq40grXKR— AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) May 24, 2021
Check below the forecast for the next few days.
Baleares/Balears, TIEMPO PREVISTO/TEMPS PREVIST, https://t.co/mztElFqRxN pic.twitter.com/WLEpfsfTTw— AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) May 24, 2021
