These are the minimum temperatures registered by the Met Office.

T mín (ºC) de hoy en #Baleares:#Mallorca

15 Palma, Portopí

14 Far de Capdepera

14 Sóller, Puerto

14 Portocolom

14 Campos, Salines

14 Muro

14 Aerop. Palma

14 Calvià

14 Banyalbufar

14 Pollença

14 Son Servera

14 Santanyí

14 Campos

14 Port de Pollença

14 Sa Pobla

14 Porreres pic.twitter.com/n91gtp8RBD — AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) May 24, 2021

14 Palma, Universitat

13 Artà

13 Santa Maria

13 Manacor

13 Colònia de Sant Pere

13 Binissalem

13 Llucmajor

13 Sineu

13 Petra

13 Llucmajor, Cap Blanc

12 Escorca, Lluc

11 Andratx, Sant Elm

10 Escorca, Son Torrella

9 Serra d'Alfàbiahttps://t.co/RemHT6IHRt — AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) May 24, 2021

Palma is cloudy, wet and windy but there will be sunshine this afternoon with a high of 21 degrees and an overnight temperature of 13.

Calvia is partly sunny, partly cloudy and 22 with a high of 22, moderate winds and a low of 10.

It’s 21, raining and windy in Ses Salines, with sunshine this afternoon and a low 10 degrees.

It’s pouring rain and very blustery in Muro but it will be 23 degrees when the sun comes out later, then fall to 12 after dark.

Vallemossa is overcast this morning and sunny this afternoon with a hit of 18 degrees and a low of 10.

This is how much it rained within the last 24 hours.

Con las lluvias caídas ayer y hoy, podemos calificar #mayo2021 como normal en #Baleares: en #Mallorca, #Ibiza y #Formentera llovió un -3%, +36%, +83%, respectivamente con respecto a los valores normales. En #Menorca quedó seco con -50%. https://t.co/pjq40grXKR — AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) May 24, 2021

Check below the forecast for the next few days.