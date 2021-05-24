National Police in Son Gotleu, Palma.

National Police in Son Gotleu, Palma.

23-05-2021A. Sepúlveda

Seven gypsies have left Mallorca amid escalating tensions between two clans in the Son Gotleu district of the city.

There’s no love lost between ‘Los Pelúos’ and ‘Los Manzano’ who are both originally from Barcelona.

At the beginning of last week ‘Los Pelúos’ received a threatening message from their rivals.

You have to go, or you know what will happen.”

Hours later, one of the ‘Los Pelúos’ clan was shot and wounded in Palma and since then National Police Officers have been deployed on the streets of Son Gotleu 24 hours a day to prevent more clashes.

On Saturday, several Police vehicles escorted a ‘Los Pelúos family to Palma port and searched the ship before the father, his 3 children and their wives boarded the boat and left the Island.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.