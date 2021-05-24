Palma is 22 degrees and partly sunny, partly cloudy with moderate easterly winds and a low of 11.

It’s 23 and blustery in Calvia with hazy sunshine and an overnight temperature of 11 degrees.

Here’s a look at the weather in real time from our webcam in Puerto Andratx.

It’s a foggy start to the day in Campos with sunshine and easterly winds in the afternoon, a high of 21 degrees and a low of 10.

Tourists and locals will be happy to see sunshine in Alcudia today; it’s 21 degrees, but the wind will make it feel cooler and the temperature will drop to 14 overnight.

Deya is 21 degrees and sunny with southeasterly winds and a low of 11.