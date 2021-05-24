The Monday report from the health ministry gives information about new positive cases of coronavirus that relate to Saturday and Sunday. The Saturday numbers were 36 - 26 in Mallorca, five in Minorca, three in Formentera and two in Ibiza; the Sunday numbers are 20 - 17 Mallorca, three Ibiza. The test rate for the Sunday cases is 0.95% from 2,105 tests.

No more deaths have been reported; the total is 840. On hospital wards, there are 19 Covid patients in Mallorca (one more than Saturday's report), eight in Ibiza (no change), and four in Minorca (one more). In intensive care, there are eleven patients in Mallorca (down one), two in Ibiza, one in Minorca.

Eighty-three more people have recovered, one of whom was in hospital. The number of people being attended to by the health service in the Balearics (active cases) is down 25 to 672. Primary care in Mallorca is monitoring 514 people, down 27. The total number of positive cases since the start of the pandemic is now above 60,000 - 60,025.

The 14-day cumulative incidence rate in the Balearics is down from 40.89 per 100,000 to 39.50. In Mallorca it is down from 39.17 to 36.16. The seven-day rate remains 18.62 in the Balearics and is down from 19.42 to 17.19 in Mallorca.

The vaccination - 494,889 doses have been administered in the Balearics; 391,835 in Mallorca. There are 149,792 people who have been fully vaccinated in the Balearics; 119,659 in Mallorca. For the Balearics, 36.1% of the target population has been vaccinated and 15.1% have received the full course.

Active cases have increased in ten of Mallorca's 53 municipalities and decreased in 18. Figures in brackets indicate changes from the report of May 21.

Palma 406 (-58)

Sa Pobla 46 (+1)

Calvia 37 (-9)

Manacor 29 (-2)

Marratxi 28 (-7)

Llucmajor 25 (-4)

Inca 22 (-5)

Son Servera 17 (-11)

Muro 15 (+4)

Felanitx 14 (+3)

Alcudia 9 (+2)

Sant Llorenç 8 (+2)

Capdepera 7 (no change)

Sineu 7 (no change)

Campos 6 (-1)

Santa Maria 6 (no change)

Santanyi 6 (-1)

Arta 5 (+1)

Bunyola 5 (no change)

Lloseta 5 (no change)

Soller 5 (+1)

Algaida 4 (+1)

Binissalem 4 (no change)

Montuiri 4 (no change)

Pollensa 4 (-6)

Andratx 3 (-4)

Llubi 3 (-1)

Mancor de la Vall 3 (+1)

Petra 3 (no change)

Santa Margalida 3 (-1)

Selva 3 (no change)

Porreres 2 (-2)

Vilafranca 2 (no change)

Alaro 1 (-1)

Campanet 1 (no change)

Consell 1 (+1)

Costitx 1 (no change)

Deya 1 (-1)

Esporles 1 (no change)

Sant Joan 1 (no change)

Santa Eugenia 1 (-1)

Sencelles 1 (-1)

Ses Salines 1 (no change)

Valldemossa 1 (no change)

Ariany 0 (no change)

Banyalbufar 0 (no change)

Buger 0 (no change)

Escorca 0 (no change)

Estellencs 0 (no change)

Fornalutx 0 (no change)

Lloret de Vistalegre 0 (no change)

Maria de la Salut 0 (no change)

Puigpunyent 0 (no change)