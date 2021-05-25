The Hotel Sis Pins Pollensa.

The Hotel Sis Pins Pollensa.

25-05-2021

The Majorca Daily Bulletin has teamed up with the beautiful Sis Pins Hotel in Puerto Pollensa and to celebrate its re-opening on June 1 we are offering our readers the opportunity of winning a night in the hotel with breakfast during the month of June.

All you have to do is answer this simple question.

Which world-famous British writer loved Pollensa?

Email your answers to editorial@majorcadailybulletin.es The deadline for the competition is May 31.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

JACQUELINE CAROL NEAL / Hace about 2 hours

does this include us from Ibiza( the other islands.....) ...or is this just for Mallorca Resident's...?

+-

Leo / Hace about 2 hours

Agatha Christie

+-3-