The Tuesday report from the health ministry indicates 33 new positive cases of coronavirus - 25 in Mallorca, six in Ibiza and two in Minorca. The 33 are 13 more than on Monday but with the same positivity rate - 0.95% from 3,473 tests as opposed to 2,105.

No more deaths have been reported; the total remains 840. On hospital wards, there are 23 Covid patients in Mallorca (four more than Monday's report), eight in Ibiza (no change), and two in Minorca (down two). In intensive care, there are no changes - eleven patients in Mallorca, two in Ibiza, one in Minorca.

Forty-one more people have recovered, four of whom were in hospital. The number of people being attended to by the health service in the Balearics (active cases) is down four to 668. Primary care in Mallorca is monitoring 501 people, down 13.

The 14-day cumulative incidence rate in the Balearics is down from 39.50 per 100,000 to 38.54. In Mallorca it is down from 36.16 to 34.82. The seven-day rate has gone up from 18.62 to 19.14 in the Balearics but is down from 17.19 to 16.63 in Mallorca.

As to the vaccination, more than half a million doses have now been administered in the Balearics - 501,738; in Mallorca the figure is 397,155. There are 150,847 people who have been fully vaccinated in the Balearics; 120,301 in Mallorca. For the Balearics, 36.7% of the target population has been vaccinated and 15.2% have received the full course.

Meanwhile, the Son Espases microbiology lab, which conducts virus sequencing analysis, has detected the first cases of the Indian variant in Mallorca. There are eight cases related to a known and controlled outbreak in Palma, which affects three homes and has not registered new cases for several days.

Dr. Javier Arranz, spokesperson for the regional infectious diseases committee, stressed on Tuesday that all vaccines have efficacy against variants, and the Indian variant is no different. "It is somewhat lower than with just the first dose, but with two doses the efficacy is very high. The important thing now is to administer both doses and to continue respecting safety measures."