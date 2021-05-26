The Wednesday report from the health ministry indicates 30 new positive cases of coronavirus, three fewer than Tuesday. There are 25 in Mallorca, three in Minorca, one in Ibiza and one in Formentera. The positivity rate is 0.92% from 3,260; on Tuesday it was 0.95% from 3,473 tests.

Over the past seven days, positive cases per Mallorca municipality have been: Alaro one; Alcudia three; Algaida three; Andratx four; Bunyola one; Calvia eight; Campos one; Consell one; Felanitx six; Inca two; Lloseta one; Llucmajor two; Manacor four; Mancor de la Vall two; Marratxi seven; Muro seven; Palma 60; Sa Pobla 21; Sant Llorenç three; Santa Margalida two; Santa Maria four; Soller one; Son Servera three; Valldemossa one. All other municipalities are zero.

No more deaths have been reported; the total remains 840 - 702 Mallorca; 100 Ibiza; 33 Minorca; five Formentera. On hospital wards, there are 21 Covid patients in Mallorca (down two), seven in Ibiza (down one), and two in Minorca (no change). In intensive care, there are now just twelve patients in all - ten in Mallorca, one in Ibiza, one in Minorca.

Thirty-nine more people have recovered, seven of whom were in hospital. The number of people being attended to by the health service in the Balearics (active cases) is down six to 662. Primary care in Mallorca is monitoring 496 people, down five.

The 14-day cumulative incidence rate in the Balearics is down from 38.54 per 100,000 to 37.67. In Mallorca it is down from 34.82 to 34.49. The seven-day rate is down from 19.14 to 19.05 in the Balearics and down from 16.63 to 16.52 in Mallorca.

In terms of vaccination, 509,066 doses have been administered in the Balearics; in Mallorca the figure is 403,124. There are 153,823 people who have been fully vaccinated in the Balearics; 122,791 in Mallorca. For the Balearics, 37.1% of the target population has been vaccinated and 15.5% have received the full course.