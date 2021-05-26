Police operation against stolen cars in Mallorca

26-05-2021Youtube Última Hora

Two arrests were made on Wednesday as a joint Guardia Civil-National Police operation targeted a gang which has been stealing cars in Mallorca. Searches were carried out in various parts of Palma, the greatest police activity having been at a warehouse on the Son Castelló industrial estate.

Police operation against stolen cars in Mallorca

It is understood that investigations have lasted several weeks and that court permission was given for searches of businesses and private addresses. The gang is said to have focused mainly on the theft of top-of-the-range and luxury cars, including Ferraris and Porsches, for later sale on the mainland and abroad.

The police operation has also involved searches in Andalusia, Extremadura and Galicia. Further arrests are expected.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.