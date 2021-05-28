"We are crossing our fingers it stays like this." This is the hope of staff at Manacor Hospital, which has been free of coronavirus since May 20. There have been np infections, no Covid patients admitted and no active cases in intensive care. The hospital is one of just a few in Spain which is in this situation.

The last Covid patient was discharged on May 19. For several days prior to this, there was just the one patient on the ward. More than a week later, and the hospital continues to be Covid-free, and there is more encouragement from primary care, whose monitoring of people isolating at home is minimal. The hospital's medical director, Joan Bennaser Raimondi, says that the situation outside the hospital has improved greatly and hopes that everyone can be trusted to keep it improving.

"We remain prepared, if necessary," Bennaser stresses. Intensive care beds and ward beds (which are in separate rooms) are not being allocated for patients other than those with Covid, just in case. But the number of beds specifically for Covid has been reduced. "Vaccination has helped a lot, but we still depend on the goodwill of the people. We have learned that changes and increases can occur very quickly and that not everyone can be trusted."

Covid has affected the hospital in a very direct way. The head of cardiology, Bernardo García de la Vila, was in ICU for 74 days. On his return to work, colleagues organised a welcome led by xeremier pipers.

In Ibiza, Can Misses Hospital, as of Friday, does not have Covid patients on the ward, although there is one patient in intensive care.