Wednesday marked the inauguration of the German FRS ferry company’s Alcudia to Ciutadella route. The ‘Tarifa Jet’ will initially be doing two round trips, leaving Alcudia at 9.30am and 7pm and returning from Ciutadella at midday and 9pm.

A high-speed fast ferry, it has capacity (Covid regulations permitting) for 777 passengers and 175 vehicles.

The CEO of FRS Iberia, Ronny Moriana, said that the start of this route and another between Ibiza and Formentera represents a “great challenge”, given that there is a “very competitive environment”.

Despite the difficulties created by the health crisis, “all indicators point to the recovery of economic activity and to tourism and travel returning little by little”. The FRS ferry, he added, will have a positive impact in terms both of the price of tickets and frequency of service.

On the inaugural crossing were a number of dignitaries who enjoyed a day out. They included Alcudia’s mayor, Bárbara Rebassa, and her counterpart in Ciutadella, Joana Gomila. As is traditional - in recent times reserved for cruise-ship first-timers in Alcudia - commemorative gifts were handed out.