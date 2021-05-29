This weekend has seen the first live music event here for over a year as a part of the Sepia Fish Festival. I know from being resident here and working in the music scene that Alcudia in particular has a harsh policy against ‘noise’ and that bar owners are regularly hounded by the ‘decibel police’ if they dare to provide entertainment for their customers.

This policy was strangling the bar and restaurant economy for years before the pandemic. Almost a zero tolerance approach was in effect. I have witnessed many shows being closed on the spot as early as 8:30pm. This denies an audience of enthusiastic eaters and drinkers (people spending money!) to enjoy the evening promised by the bar.

This can lead to feelings of being hoodwinked or cheated by the bars and entertainers (potentially spoiling reputations). This is heartbreaking for establishment owners (one of whom had spent 50,000 euros to have his venue soundproofed to official standards a year before), who want to provide music for a huge amount of visitors and locals who want and love live music.

I’m writing to urge Alcudia council to reconsider the music policies and system of licensing (another huge expense for business owners, especially after having events shut down whilst having said licence). Music is the heartbeat of many people’s lives. It provides culture and income for all concerned. It can be the difference between an ok holiday in Majorca or a fun and memorable vacation to a place you would return to again and recommend to folks back home.

The band that played at the Sepia festival today were (only), in my opinion, pretty awful and right outside my house. That’s ok though. Many people were having fun in the rain. I want to live with music. Musicians and DJs want to play. Please let them, we are great for the economy. Just listen.

Phil Beckett