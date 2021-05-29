A judicial ultimatum has been delivered to Andratx Council forcing it to demolish illegal apartments in Monport.

The development was 80% complete when construction ground to a halt in July 2007 and on April 23, a judge gave the council two months to adhere to a protocol it signed on March 2 in connection with the demolition project.

The Conselleria de Mobilitat i Habitatge gave the project a green light in October 2019, but it was only formalised by the City Council after the Consell’s lawyers wrote to the judge on February 9, denouncing the procedure issued on February 18, 2020 and pointing out that after a whole year no action had been taken.

“The Ajuntament d'Andratx is looking for justifications and excuses to pass the responsibility for the demolition project to other administrations, in breach of the interlocutory of August 2017, which granted the City Council a maximum of one year to restore the infringed legal order,” stated the letter, which activates the judge’s ruling and the signing of the protocol for the demolition of eight illegal apartment blocks containing 68 uninhabited properties.

An agreement to draft the demolition project has been given initial approval, but it could be months before it gets final approval and the document is signed off.