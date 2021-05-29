Santa Maria PAC, Mallorca.

Guardia Civil Officers are being deployed to medical centres in the Balearic Islands to prevent assaults on Healthcare Professionals and offer specialist assistance to vulnerable and sensitive groups.

The Officers will patrol the health centres and surrounding areas on a daily basis to reinforce security, interview managers and offer staff self-protection training.

The Guardia Civil is in touch with the Balearic Medical College and the Health Service Security Coordinator through its Sanitary Police Interlocutor and will discuss any safety concerns or problems at health facilities and medical centres and increase surveillance where necessary.

A new Alertcops App has also been issued, which enables staff at Health facilities and Medical centres in the Balearics to send an SOS alert to the nearest Police Station if they’re faced with any type of aggression.

