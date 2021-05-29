The Balearic government is due to review current Covid measures and approve them at this coming Friday's cabinet meeting. They will come into effect from Sunday, June 6.

One sector hopeful of there being more flexible arrangements is catering and events. It has long had a protocol in place but has been hampered by restrictions. The president of the catering association within the Pimem federation of small to medium-sized businesses, Jordi Calvache, says that he hopes that an increase in capacity will be permitted and that the government has been indicating that this may well be the case.

At present, capacity is 50 outdoors and 20 indoors. These are limits which mean that most events are not viable. "We hope that capacity will be increased progressively," adds Calvache, who appreciates that the government is taking the sector into consideration.

His association also wants to see a relaxation regarding the number of people who can sit a table. "At the moment this is four, just like restaurants; something that isn't worth it." Calvache would like at least ten people to be able to sit together.