Maritime Safety Agency boat in Mallorca

Maritime Safety is always involved with migrant operations at sea.

31-05-2021Efe

On Sunday, a total of 75 migrants arrived in the Balearics. Three of the five boats were intercepted in the Cabrera archipelago. One landed at Es Caragol beach in Santanyi and the fifth was stopped west of Formentera.

At 1am on Monday morning, two more boats were detected in Cabrera. These were carrying a total of 22 migrants. A Maritime Safety Agency boat brought them to Mallorca. As the first migrants on Sunday were detected shortly before 4am, almost 100 migrants have arrived in under 24 hours.

So far this year, fourteen boats with 193 migrants have been intercepted.

