The Wednesday report from the health ministry indicates 33 new positive cases - 24 in Mallorca, six in Ibiza and three in Minorca. The test rate is 1.17% based on 2,820 tests; Tuesday's rate was 1.15% from 3,304 tests.

No more deaths have been reported, and none have been for twelve days; the total remains 840. On hospital wards in Mallorca, the number of Covid patients is up one to 14. There are two fewer patients in Ibiza (six). There are none in Minorca. The number of patients in intensive care in Mallorca has risen by one to eleven and also by one in Ibiza (two). There is one patient in Minorca.

Forty-five more people have recovered, six of whom were in hospital. The number of people being attended to by the health service in the Balearics (active cases) is down 16 to 554. Primary care in Mallorca is monitoring 405 people, down 24.

The 14-day cumulative incidence rate in the Balearics remains 39.26 and the seven-day rate is down from 19.29 to 18.52. The 14-day rate in Mallorca is down from 40.2 to 39.1. The positivity test rate for seven days for the whole of the Balearics is 1%; in Mallorca it is 1.26%.

Vaccination - 558,055 doses have been administered in the Balearics; in Mallorca the figure is 440,317. There are 174,0289 people who have been fully vaccinated in the Balearics; 138,208 in Mallorca. For the Balearics, 40.2% of the target population has been vaccinated and 17.6% have received the full course.

At municipality level and in terms of new cases over the past seven days, there have been 80 in Palma, followed by 20 in Sa Pobla; ten Alcudia; nine Marratxi; seven Manacor and Sant Llorenç; six Andratx; five Son Servera; four Calvia; three Llucmajor and Santa Margalida; two Santa Maria, Ses Salines and Soller; one Alaro, Arta, Campos, Muro and Santanyi.