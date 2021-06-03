A father has been fined for recording his daughter at school with a drone, after other parents alerted the National Police.

The State Agency for Air Safety, or AESA has been asked to sanction three people for the misuse of drones in Palma this year.

One man allegedly tried to use a drone to see inside a warehouse which had been sealed by the courts, but a Security Guard managed to intercept the drone and hand it over to the Police.

The third case involved a resident who flew a drone over the centre of Palma without permission and crashed it into a parked vehicle.

Since October last year, National Police Officers have carried out numerous controls of drone flights in Palma, to make sure they comply with the regulations and adhere to the necessary security measures; that resulted in three sanction proposals for various violations governing the civilian use of drones and mandatory reports.

Police Officers have established relationships with professional drone operators, compiled reports and investigated events that have put public safety and airspace at risk. Officers in the Balearic Islands also coordinate with 112 Emergency Services personnel.

A licence is not required for drones that weigh less than 25 kilos, but anything heavier than that must have an airworthiness certificate from the State Aviation Safety Agency.

There are also performance rules; drones that weigh less than 250 grams can fly pretty much anywhere as long as they don’t disturb neighbours or fly above 20 metres.

Drones weighing 250 grams-25 kg don’t require a certificate or registration, but they must not fly over concerts, parties or weddings, building environments or outdoor gatherings.