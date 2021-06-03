The Thursday report from the health ministry shows 42 new positive cases, nine more than Wednesday. There are 29 in Mallorca, eleven in Ibiza and two in Minorca. The test rate is 1.18% based on 3,559 tests; Wednesday's rate was 1.17% from 2,820 tests.

No more deaths have been reported; the total remains 840. On hospital wards in Mallorca, the number of Covid patients is unchanged on 14. There are two more patients in Ibiza (eight). There are none in Minorca. There are no changes in intensive care: Mallorca eleven patients, Ibiza two, and Minorca one.

Thirty-nine more people have recovered, two of whom were in hospital. The number of people being attended to by the health service in the Balearics (active cases) is up four to 558. Primary care in Mallorca is monitoring 399 people, down six.

The 14-day cumulative incidence rate in the Balearics is up from 39.26 to 40.20 and the seven-day rate from 18.52 to 20.74. The 14-day rate in Mallorca remains 40.2. The positivity test rate for seven days for the whole of the Balearics is 1.09%; in Mallorca it is 1.41%.

Vaccination - 566,288 doses have been administered in the Balearics and 178,351 people have been fully vaccinated.

At municipality level and new cases over the past seven days, there have been 87 in Palma; 24 in Sa Pobla; 12 Alcudia; eight Manacor; seven Marratxi and Sant Llorenç; six Son Servera; four Llucmajor; three Calvia and Santa Margalida; two Estellencs, Santa Maria, Ses Salines and Soller; one Alaro, Arta, Campos, Capdepera, Consell, Muro and Santanyi.