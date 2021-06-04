In light of the UK travel decision, the Balearic government is to step up promotions directed at national tourists in order to try and compensate for the absence of UK tourists.

Tourism minister Iago Negueruela, saying that the UK government's latest review of travel advice has been determined by internal concerns regarding variants, stresses that Balearic and Spanish government efforts have been aimed at opening up the Balearics (and the Canaries) to UK tourists. While there is an amber listing for now, he adds that Jet2 and TUI hope to be able to start UK operations towards the end of June. Meanwhile, "and thanks to our epidemiological situation, we are open to Germany, the Netherlands and Italy, which isn't the case in other regions or in competitor destinations".

Hoping that UK citizens will soon be able to travel with "guarantees" to the Balearics, Negueruela trusts that the vaccination programme in the UK will control the Indian variant. Respecting the UK government's decision, he says that there will continue to be promotion to Germany, Scandinavia and Spain.

"Tourist reactivation is no longer going backwards," the minister emphasises, pointing to the need to reincorporate 200,000 workers in the tourism sector.