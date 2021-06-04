On the beach in Playa de Palma, Mallorca

Mallorca is open to tourists from Germany and other European markets.

05-06-2021Patricia Lozano

In light of the UK travel decision, the Balearic government is to step up promotions directed at national tourists in order to try and compensate for the absence of UK tourists.

Tourism minister Iago Negueruela, saying that the UK government's latest review of travel advice has been determined by internal concerns regarding variants, stresses that Balearic and Spanish government efforts have been aimed at opening up the Balearics (and the Canaries) to UK tourists. While there is an amber listing for now, he adds that Jet2 and TUI hope to be able to start UK operations towards the end of June. Meanwhile, "and thanks to our epidemiological situation, we are open to Germany, the Netherlands and Italy, which isn't the case in other regions or in competitor destinations".

Hoping that UK citizens will soon be able to travel with "guarantees" to the Balearics, Negueruela trusts that the vaccination programme in the UK will control the Indian variant. Respecting the UK government's decision, he says that there will continue to be promotion to Germany, Scandinavia and Spain.

"Tourist reactivation is no longer going backwards," the minister emphasises, pointing to the need to reincorporate 200,000 workers in the tourism sector.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.