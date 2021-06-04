A maths teacher who was arrested for abusing students at a Palma school between 2016 and 2018 has been jailed for 14 years.

The 64-year-old man was found guilty of touching girls aged 12-17 years old during class.

“Manuel J.A.G. took advantage of his status as a maths teacher in the second year of ESO and as a 1st, 2nd and 4th grade support teacher. He touched the waist, knee, breasts and shoulders of students, which is completely inappropriate behaviour and caused great discomfort to the girls who complained to their tutors and school management," said the judge.

At a hearing in mid-May, the teacher denied sexually touching the students.

“It was affectionate, not caresses as they claim” he said.

The judge stressed that “the victims did not have to understand or distinguish between a caress, a hug, a touch or affection from teachers who are an important part of their lives."

One of the victims, who is 34% disabled, told the court the teacher touched her inappropriately during the 2016-2017 academic year.

“I was at recess and he asked me to go to the staff room, closed the door and told me: 'I like you, I want to have sex with you,’" she told the court via videoconference.

Manuel J.A.G was found guilty of 5 crimes of continual sexual abuse, two minor coercions and one continuous minor coercion and has been ordered to pay 1,500 euros in compensation.

He is been banned from approaching or communicating with the girls for five years and prohibited from performing teaching duties, recreational or sports activity with minors.

The teacher was suspended in January 2018, when the allegations were made and was arrested in Palma a few days later.