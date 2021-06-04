The Friday report from the health ministry indicates 23 new positive cases, nineteen fewer than Thursday. There are 17 in Mallorca, three in Ibiza and three in Minorca. The test rate is 0.93% based on 2,473 tests; Thursday's rate was 1.18% from 3,559 tests.

No more deaths have been reported; the total remains 840. On hospital wards in Mallorca, the number of Covid patients is down four to ten and in Ibiza by two to six. There are no patients in Minorca. In intensive care there is one more patient in Ibiza (three); Mallorca has eleven patients and Minorca one.

Twenty-nine more people have recovered, eight of whom were in hospital. The number of people being attended to by the health service in the Balearics (active cases) is down three to 555. Primary care in Mallorca is monitoring 395 people, down four.

The 14-day cumulative incidence rate in the Balearics is up from 40.20 to 41.83 and the seven-day rate from 20.74 to 20.91. The 14-day rate in Mallorca is up from 40.20 to 40.70. The positivity test rate for seven days for the whole of the Balearics is 1.09%; in Mallorca it is 1.38%.

Vaccination - 583,593 doses have been administered in the Balearics; 460,223 in Mallorca. In the Balearics, 41.5% of the target population have been vaccinated and 19% have had the full course (187,439).

At municipality level and new cases over the past seven days -

91: Palma

24: Sa Pobla

12: Alcudia

8: Llucmajor, Manacor

6: Marratxi, Son Servera

5: Sant Llorenç

4: Andratx, Estellencs

3: Muro

2: Calvia, Capdepera, Ses Salines, Soller

1: Alaro, Algaida, Arta, Campos, Consell, Santa Margalida, Santa Maria, Santanyi