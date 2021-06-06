From 3pm on Monday (June 7), the Balearic health service's online vaccination appointment system, BitCita, will be available for people aged between 40 and 44, the latest age group to be included in the mass vaccination programme.

The health service's calculation is that there are 94,651 people in this age group. Initially, there will be 44,942 appointments available.

For BitCita information and appointments, go to https://citavacunacovid.ibsalut.es/cita-previa-vaccinacio-covid-19.