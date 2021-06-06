According to figures from the national ministry of health as of June 4, the region in Spain with the lowest percentage of its target population vaccinated is the Balearics.
The percentage of the Balearic target population to have received at least one dose is 40.6%. The highest percentage in the country is 57% in Asturias. The closest to the Balearics at the bottom of the list are Murcia (43%), the Canaries (43.6%) and the north African city of Melilla (43.8%).
In terms of immunisation, i.e. both doses, the Balearics is also at the bottom. The 17.7% is behind the Canaries (19.8%) and Melilla (20.5%). Asturias also has the highest immunisation rate - 33.7%. For people over the age of 50 who have been immunised, the Balearics rate is 35.9%, which is again the lowest. Galicia has the highest - 54.4%. Only when it comes to at least one dose for the over-50s is the Balearics not the lowest; it is the second lowest (80.1%) above Melilla with 76.2%.
The vaccination rate in the Balearics has consistently been slower than other regions. The regional health ministry's explanation in the early weeks of the vaccination programme was that the Balearics has a younger population and so regions with older (and more vulnerable) populations were receiving proportionally more vaccines. Appointments for 40 to 44 year olds will be available from Monday.
Clare / Hace about 7 hours
As another article reveals, as the tourists arrive, still only 6% of the 60-69 group are fully immunized with two doses, the exact same percentage as the 25-49 year olds. And one dose of the AstraZeneca given to the 60-69 year olds has only 33% effectiveness against the Delta/Indian variant. Jolly holidays!
Lisa / Hace about 8 hours
The UK’s number one criteria for their green list is local vaccinated population. So it’s absolutely no surprise that the Balearics did not make the green list.
Essentially- the low vaccination rate means Government are throwing away the summer. And by opening up to tourism they’re putting the local population at risk. It’s a double whammy.
All the while, Greece are making their tourist dependent islands the vaccine priority.
What does this tell you? Madrid doesn’t care about the Balearics? The Balearic Government doesn’t care about opening to tourism safely? Or both Governments are happy to sacrifice local lives???
John Law / Hace about 17 hours
Disgusting and shameful figures, 17.7% in 18 months, - and our "government" really espected to be on the UK's Green List, unbelievable.
Mark Badoer / Hace about 17 hours
Anything to do with Armengol is bad. So, no wonder we are the lowest in Spain.