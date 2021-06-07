Pep Guardiola in Mallorca.

07-06-2021

Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola, joined a galaxy of other football stars for the Legends Golf tournament which is taking place at Pula this week.

The Legends Trophy aims to bring together football legends around one of their greatest passions: golf.

Pep Guardiola, recognized as one of the best coaches in the world, Gabriel Batistuta, the best striker in Argentine history, or Ruud Gullit and Roberto Donadoni, key players in one of the best teams in history, AC Milan, are all taking part in the tournament.

Guardiola and Aritz Aduriz (handicap) have been the winners of the first two tournament. Pula Golf was founded in in 1995 and completely redesigned by José María Olazábal between 2004 and 2006 in order to satisfy the demands of international and professional golf.

