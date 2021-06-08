Disco, Mallorca.

Disco, Mallorca. archive photo.

08-06-2021Ultima Hora

Look out your dancing shoes because nightclubs in the Balearic Islands will soon be allowed to open.

The Balearic Government's negotiations nightlife employer, Abone and Union Representatives are at full pelt in a bid to secure de-escalation plans for the nightlife Sector.

The Government is studying proposals presented at Monday's meeting and Abone is also proposing a pilot test in Mallorca, but so far there’s no reopening date for the Nightlife Sector.

Dance floors will be allow to open, as long health and safety protocols are in place to prevent contagion, according to the General Director of Tourism, Rosana Morillo, who said that opening hours and capacity will be discussed in the coming days.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.