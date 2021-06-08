Look out your dancing shoes because nightclubs in the Balearic Islands will soon be allowed to open.

The Balearic Government's negotiations nightlife employer, Abone and Union Representatives are at full pelt in a bid to secure de-escalation plans for the nightlife Sector.

The Government is studying proposals presented at Monday's meeting and Abone is also proposing a pilot test in Mallorca, but so far there’s no reopening date for the Nightlife Sector.

Dance floors will be allow to open, as long health and safety protocols are in place to prevent contagion, according to the General Director of Tourism, Rosana Morillo, who said that opening hours and capacity will be discussed in the coming days.