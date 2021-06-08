Police in Son Cotoner, Palma.

06-06-2021Pere Bota

A 41-year-old man has been arrested for brawling in the middle of a Palma street on Sunday night.

According to Police sources, a woman had drinks with her ex boyfriend and told her current partner about the meeting when she got home.

He then texted the ex boyfriend and the two men agreed to meet in Carrer de la Trobada in the Son Cotoner district of Palma to “fix the issue.”

During a heated argument between the two men and a friend of the ex boyfriend, part of the victim’s ear was bitten off and his arm was injured.

His ear was bleeding profusely, so he was taken to a nearby Health Centre by his girlfriend and later transferred to Son Espases Hospital for reconstructive surgery.

The defendant was arrested along with the woman’s ex boyfriend who was detained for breaking a restraining order.

