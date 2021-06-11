The Friday report from the health ministry indicates 44 new positive cases of coronavirus, twenty more than on Thursday. There are 37 in Mallorca, five in Ibiza and two in Minorca. The test rate is 1.44% from 3,055 tests; Thursday's was 0.81% from 2,962 tests.

No new deaths have been reported; the total is 841. The number of Covid patients on wards in Mallorca is down three to 13; there is an increase of one in Ibiza to eight. In intensive care, there are decreases of one in both Mallorca (to ten) and in Ibiza (to one). There is one patient in Minorca.

Thirty-eight more people have recovered, six of whom were in hospital. The number of people being attended to by the health service in the Balearics (active cases) is up eight to 587. Primary care in Mallorca is monitoring 401 people, up six.

The 14-day cumulative incidence rate in the Balearics is down from 43.28 to 42.51 and the seven-day rate from 21.68 to 21.25. The 14-day rate in Mallorca is down from 40.6 to 40.5. The positivity test rate for seven days for the whole of the Balearics is 1.08%; in Mallorca it is 1.43%.

The vaccination programme has definitely gathered pace, another daily record of 16,582 having been set. The total number of doses administered in the Balearics is 673,914; Mallorca 533,959. In the Balearics as a whole, 237,848 people have completed their course; Mallorca 188,432. 46.6% of the target population have been vaccinated and 24.1% have had the full course.

Municipality new cases over the past seven days (29 have had no new cases) -

72: Palma

22: Sa Pobla

20: Manacor

12: Llucmajor

8: Calvia, Son Servera

7: Sant Llorenç

6: Alcudia

5: Capdepera

3: Marratxi

2: Campos, Felanitx, Pollensa, Santa Margalida

1: Alaro, Campanet, Costitx, Estellencs, Inca, Montuiri, Muro, Petra, Santanyi, Soller.