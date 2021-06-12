Palma Local Police broke up several groups of illegal drinkers in the capital on Friday night.

Groups of young people were moved on from Plaza Gomila, Avenida Gabriel Roca and Parc Sa Feixina.

There was also a heavy Police presence in Santa Catalina to make sure all the bar and restaurant owners and their customers were complying with the Covid regulations.

Green Patrol Officers and Government Inspectors were out and about giving premises the once over and checking that the closing hours were being adhered to.

National and Local Police Officers were on duty from 23:30-01:00 on Thursday night in Playa de Palma to stop crowds of people drinking in the streets. They used phrases in Catalan, Spanish, English, German and Dutch to make sure people understood the regulations.

“The use of a mask on public roads is mandatory and a safe distance must be kept between people. You cannot drink alcohol in groups on public roads. The beach will be closed from 22:00 to 06:00," they said.

National and Local Police Officers were also deployed to Polígono Son Castelló in Palma on Friay night.