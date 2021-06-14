Police have launched an investigation after a group of 15-20 minors of different nationalities allegedly brutally beat a man in central Palma.

Witnesses say the violence began at around 23:30 on Saturday night, after a couple on the street reprimanded the group for trying to rob an establishment in Calle del Carmen.

The youths then allegedly surrounded the victim, kicked and punched him and kept beating him and kicking him in the face after he fell down.

Neighbours took video of the incident from their balconies, shouted at the boys to stop hitting the victim and called the Police.

When National and Local Police Officers arrived at the scene, the boys ran away, but the footage provided by the neighbours will help to identify and detain those involved.

The injured man is recovering in hospital.