World Number 2 Daniil Medvedev started his preperations for Wimbledon in Santa Ponsa today playing at the ATP tournament the Mallorca Championships.

Medvedev will be one of the favourite to take the Wimbledon crown after Rafa Nadal withdraw this morning. But the player who is blocking his path to Wimbledon glory is World Number 1, Novak Djokovic, who plays in Santa Ponsa later this afternoon.