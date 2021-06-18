Novak Djokovic training in Mallorca

Novak Djokovic training in Mallorca.

17-06-2021CATI CLADERA

He is the indisputed King of tennis at the moment and this weekend he will be playing in his greatest rival´s backyard. Novak Djokovic is in Santa Ponsa for the Mallorca Championships as he prepares to defend his Wimbledon crown later this month.

But his greatest rival will be missing from the grass courts at the Mallorca Championship and also from All England Lawn Tennis Club. Home-grown hero Rafa Nadal, beaten in the semi-finals at the French Open last week by Djokovic, has decided to sit out the Mallorca Championships and Wimbledon.

The event in Santa Ponsa gets underway later today with a gala opening ceremony.

