The football player jumping off the yacht in Mallorca.

17-06-2021Julián Aguirre

It was a question of standby to repel boarders for Swedish soccer ace Zlatan Ibrahimovic in Mallorca.

The Inter Milan star is enjoying a holiday on the island aboard a luxury British flagged yacht.

But the Swedish soccer ace found himself to be the centre of attention of a group of guests on another yacht moored nearby in a Mallorcan cove.

First, they performed an All Blacks style haka for Ibrahimovic, who was trying to enjoy some quality time with his family, and then some attempted to swim to his boat.

But the crew were more than a match for the football loving nautical neighbours who repelled their attempt to board the yacht.

