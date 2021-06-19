Hats off to Liverpool manager at Santa Ponsa tournament !

It was hats off to sports super stars in Santa Ponsa on Friday night at the Mallorca tennis Championships. On court there was World Number 1 Novak Djokovic, fresh from winning the French Open and set to defend his Wimbledon crown.

In the crowd was one of the best football managers in the world, Jurgen klopp, who has left Anfield to enjoy a well-deserved break on the island.

On Friday night a reception was held for the opening ceremony of the event.