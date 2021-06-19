Advertising
  1. Home
  2. News

Hats off to Liverpool manager at Santa Ponsa tournament !

Mallorca Championships gets underway this morning

2021-06-19
Liverpool manager Klopp.

Liverpool manager Klopp.

18-06-2021Pere Bota

It was hats off to sports super stars in Santa Ponsa on Friday night at the Mallorca tennis Championships. On court there was World Number 1 Novak Djokovic, fresh from winning the French Open and set to defend his Wimbledon crown.

In the crowd was one of the best football managers in the world, Jurgen klopp, who has left Anfield to enjoy a well-deserved break on the island.

On Friday night a reception was held for the opening ceremony of the event.

Jürgen Klopp -

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

John / Hace about 1 hour

He's also a really nice bloke too. Not many top managers today are approachable.

+-

Red Ted / Hace about 2 hours

The world's best manager you mean.

+-1-