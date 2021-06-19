The protest in Palma this morning.

More than 80 people took part in a demonstration in Palma this morning against cruise ships. Organised by various environmental groups, the event came just days after the first cruise ship visited Palma in more than a year.

The demonstrators want a limit on the number of these vessels which visit the Port of Palma because of the environmental damage that they allegedly cause.

The Balearic government, which had introduced legislation to curb visits by the larger liners, welcome the first cruise ship to Palma with opened arms on Wednesday.

