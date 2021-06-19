Britons were given a glimmer of hope of some Mallorcan sunshine this afternoon after it was revealed that Britain could scrap quarantine for those who have had both vaccine jabs.

This possibility is being openly discussed by the British government and it would mean that even if Spain remains on Britain´s amber list for travel, people who have had both jabs could travel to Majorca without the need for quarantine on return. Instead, they would have to take a daily test.

One travel source said: "It is a long shot but at the moment we will take anything we can get...." There is a growing concern that Spain will not be welcoming British tourists this summer.