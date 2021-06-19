Britons were given a glimmer of hope of some Mallorcan sunshine this afternoon after it was revealed that Britain could scrap quarantine for those who have had both vaccine jabs.
This possibility is being openly discussed by the British government and it would mean that even if Spain remains on Britain´s amber list for travel, people who have had both jabs could travel to Majorca without the need for quarantine on return. Instead, they would have to take a daily test.
One travel source said: "It is a long shot but at the moment we will take anything we can get...." There is a growing concern that Spain will not be welcoming British tourists this summer.
Johno / Hace 16 minutes
Everyone 18+ is now getting the vaccination in the UK it’s the rest of the EU including Majorca that has a long way to catch up now and will not save the tourist season on the island as you also have to remember 10,000 in Majorca have refused a vaccine? Absolutely nuts. Without the tourists referred to by Alan the island is sunk financially and even us living here a couple of decades will have to decamp back to the UK to ensure financial stability and health care etc. Some may not like the tourists but they are the lifeblood of Majorca.
Alan / Hace about 1 hour
Wow @Steohen. Our paradise island returning to pre-mass-tourism days, with the beaches to ourselves, able to sleep at night due to the absence of foreign kareoke rubbish, and be free of the drunken rabble, on top of affordable housing for the locals, the future certainly looks bleak for us...
john / Hace about 1 hour
So what's the point of the amber list if you don't have to quarantine? I remember also not so long ago that is was unfair and against peoples human rights to select people to travel based on vaccination? The young who haven't been vaccinated yet are at a disadvantage.
Stephen / Hace about 2 hours
It’s not going to happen as most Brits have decided to call it a day and will happily holiday at home in the UK this year. Most of Majorca still appears to be closed down anyway so it’s not a great problem to either wait until next year and perhaps go further afield now the every year circuit is broken. We like many will seek to sell our Majorca properties and reinvest where we can expect capital growth and a good return on our investments. With a social government in Majorca and Spain the future looks very bleak for you and soon even the Germans won’t be able to come either as they will be bailing out the rest of the corrupt EU.