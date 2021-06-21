Dr Javier Arranz, spokesperson for the Autonomous Committee for infectious diseases.

21-06-2021Ultima Hora

Dr Javier Arranz, spokesperson for the Autonomous Committee for infectious diseases, has applauded Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez for his decision to ease the mandatory mask ruling from this Saturday, but he warned that the pandemic is not over yet.

"I am concerned that there is a feeling that this is over,” he said. "We will have to wear a mask when we leave the house because we will probably go somewhere that it is needed.”

Dr Arranz acknowledged that easing the mask rule is consistent with the epidemiological situation in the Balearic Islands, but pointed out that other countries been forced to reinstate them.

“Israel has one of the best vaccination programmes but they had to reintroduce masks indoors after an increase in cases,” he said. "This is not a definitive goodbye to masks, but it is good news."

