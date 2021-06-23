In May, there were 7.2 million overnight stays in Spain's hotels, a huge increase on the 271,000 in May last year. This number was nevertheless down by 77% compared with May 2019. Of the 7.2 million, almost two-thirds were by Spanish residents. Across the country, 10,464 establishments were open; there were 1,575 in May 2020.

Figures from the National Statistics Institute show that the Balearics had 12.8% of all overnight stays. Andalusia and Catalonia had 17.7% and 14.7% respectively. The Balearics had the most stays by non-Spaniards - 29.5% - followed by the Canaries and Catalonia.

The highest occupancy rate was in the Balearics (45.8%). By tourist areas, Mallorca had the highest overall occupancy (50.3%); Muro, with 57.7%, had the highest occupancy among all resorts. The number of overnight stays in Mallorca in May was the highest in the country - 772,538.

Of foreign visitors, German and French accounted for the most stays - 27.7% and 19% respectively.

Average billing for five-star hotels was 180.9 euros. For four stars it was 81.3 euros, and for three stars 58.5 euros.

Over the first five months of the year, overnight stays were down 54% compared with January to May 2020. January, February and some of March last year were of course unaffected by the pandemic.