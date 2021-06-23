The weather’s been a bit changeable this week, but it’s about to get a whole lot better over the San Juan holiday weekend, according to the State Meteorological Agency Aemet.

Thursday will be warm and mostly sunny with highs of 27 degrees in Pollensa, 26 in Soller, 28 in Palma and 26 in Manacor. There will also be mild north and northeasterly winds and an overnight low of 18.

Friday will be much the same, partly sunny, partly cloudy with a high of 29 degrees in Felanitx, 25 in Lluc, 29 in Palma and 26 in sa Pobla. There will also be mild north and northeasterly winds and an overnight low of 15-18 degrees.

It will start to warm up again on Saturday, with highs of 30 degrees in Palma, 29 in Santanyi, 30 in Manacor and 31 in Soller. There will be mild east and northeasterly winds and coastal breezes and an overnight low of 16-19 degrees.

Sunday will be absolutely gorgeous, with highs of 34 degrees in Inca, 32 in Soller, 29 in Andratx, 41 in Palma and 33 in Llucmajor and overnight lows of 17-19 degrees.