Health centres are now involved with the vaccination programme.

23-06-2021

Between Wednesday and this coming Tuesday (June 29), the health service plans to administer almost 100,000 doses of vaccine; 71,187 are earmarked for Mallorca. The health service works on the basis of "vaccination weeks" that start on Wednesdays.

There are 77 vaccination lines at the vaccination centres in Mallorca - Germans Escalas, Son Dureta and Son Espases in Palma; the Mateu Cañellas sports centre in Inca; and the Manacor Hippodrome. There are also 46 health centres and the mobile unit - the converted SEAT Formula 1 car transporter. This is based in Santa Ponsa and has three vaccination lines.

For the other islands, the plan is to administer 17,211 doses in Ibiza, 1,446 in Formentera, and 7,742 in Minorca.

