Vaccination in Mallorca

100,000 doses will be administered over the coming week.

25-06-2021Govern de les Illes Balears

The Balearic health ministry has announced that vaccination appointments for people aged 30 to 34 will be available from Monday through the BitCita online appointments system - https://www.ibsalut.es/es/bitcita-cita-previa-vacunacion-covid-19.

An additional 30,000 appointments are initially being made available. For the coming week, the health service will have capacity to administer some 100,000 doses at 116 vaccination lines (vaccination centres, health centres, the three mobile trucks). A further 100,680 doses of various vaccines will be delivered next week.

