Being added to the UK's 'Green' list is fantastic news for Mallorca and the rest of the Balearic Islands, not least because places like Magalluf, Santa Ponsa and Palmanova are desperate to get the season started.

Calvia Mayor, Alfonso Rodríguez Badal is over the moon that British tourists will be back in Mallorca from next week.

"Now that the United Kingdom has put the Balearic Islands on the ‘Green’ list the number of trips by British tourists will go up. Without a doubt, this is excellent news for Calvia and for all the Balearic Islands."

The streets of Calvia have been empty since the beginning of last year and a number of local businesses have already gone bust, but the rest are looking forward to making up for lost time and lost revenue.

"The truth is that in the Municipality of Calvia, places like Santa Ponsa and Magalluf have suffered intense falls in income because of the closure of the British market. More than 45% of hotel occupation in Palmanova, Magalluf correspond to the British market, so this is excellent news, which will reactivate the market and support the excellent work that’s already been done as a society and as a Community," says Mayor Rodríguez Badal.

The Balearic Islands are on the 'Green' watch list, which means they could revert to 'Amber' if Covid infections start to rise.

"The cumulative incidence rate in the Balearics is very low and there are very few new cases, which makes the Islands and Calvia the most open destination for British tourists in the Mediterranean and all of Europe," he add. "It is excellent news and it allows the economic reactivation that we desperately need. Now we must trust that everyone will be socially responsible so that we can continue to maintain this island as a safe destination and avoid mistakes that could alter confidence. The British market has already confirmed that we are a safe destination and we trust that we can maintain the necessary activity to bring more work and many more possibilities to Calvia."