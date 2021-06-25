The Balearic health ministry's main overview report for coronavirus hasn't been updated since Tuesday, but drawing from other sources, the latest 24-hour period (in effect Thursday) produced 64 new positive cases with a test rate of 2.64% from 2,424 tests. Forty-eight of these cases were in Mallorca.

For Wednesday, different numbers are being quoted - certain sources saying 100 new positive cases, a government source indicating 98. Either way, these were well up on the 60 cases that corresponded to Tuesday and which were the highest for one day since May 1. Seventy-four of these new cases were in Mallorca. The test rate was 3.75%.

The total number of deaths is 845, which is an increase of one from what it was on Tuesday. Sixty-six more people have recovered, including four who were in hospital. On wards, there are 21 Covid patients in the Balearics, an increase of four, while in intensive care the number remains seven.

The 14-day cumulative incidence in the Balearics is up from 45.58 to 52.70%; the seven-day incidence is up from 21.42 to 24.16. In Mallorca, the 14-day incidence has risen from 42.80 to 49.80. The test rate for seven days in the Balearics is up from 1.50% to 2.10%. For Mallorca it is up from 1.86% to 2.74%.

In terms of vaccination, 852,355 doses have been administered in the Balearics - 54.4% of the target population have been vaccinated at least once, and 34.9% have completed the course of vaccination.

At municipality level in Mallorca, new positive cases for the past seven days are:

134: Palma

22: Llucmajor

17: Sa Pobla

14: Manacor

13: Ses Salines

12: Marratxi

11: Calvia, Pollensa

7: Capdepera

5: Inca

4: Alcudia, Son Servera

3: Sant Llorenç, Santanyi

2: Andratx, Arta, Binissalem, Bunyola, Campos, Esporles, Felanitx

1: Ariany, Campanet, Llubi, Sant Joan, Santa Maria, Sencelles