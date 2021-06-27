Vaccination in the Balearics

55% of the target population has now had at least one dose.

27-06-2021

People aged between 16 and 29 can now book vaccination appointments in Minorca, Ibiza and Formentera.

In all, there are 35,828 people in this age group on the three islands. The health service has made no announcement regarding Mallorca, but it won't be long before it is.

The latest vaccination data indicate that 862,066 doses have been administered in the Balearics, that 544,699 people have had at least one dose and that 358,435 people have completed their course. 55.2% of the target population has had at least one dose and 36.3% have been immunised with a complete course.

