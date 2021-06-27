National Police in Palma, Mallorca

Residents reported screams.

27-06-2021

On Saturday night, the National Police were called by residents of a building in Palma who were reporting screams coming from an apartment.

When officers arrived, a woman told them that her partner had attacked his mother. He was ordered to surrender, but pulled out a gun. It was unclear if this was real or not. The officers drew their guns and demanded that he drop to the ground. They were eventually able to restrain him and discover that the gun was not authentic.

