A 30 year old man has been arrested in Palma for alledged robbery with violence, damage and attempted homicide.

At around 21:15 on Saturday night, the defendant went into a tobacconist shop on Carrer de Blanquerna without wearing a face mask and asked for a litre of beer.

The tobacconist insisted that he put on a face mask and told him that he did not have litres of beer.

The man reportedly grabbed two cans of beer from the fridge and when the owner reprimanded him and told him not to touch the fridge for health reasons, the defendant allegedly punched him in the face and head.

The victim ran into the street to get help but the suspect went after him and allegedly beat him, grabbed him by the neck and tried to strangle him, shouting "I'm going to kill you."

Two mechanics and the Manager of a car wash came to the tobacconist's aid, but they couldn’t stop the defendant and it was only when two more people helped them that they managed free the victim.

Police say they had to use force to detain the defendant, who has a long history of extreme violence.