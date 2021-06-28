Beach blues.

Beach blues.

26-06-2021EMANUELE VALERI

Spain will demand a negative COVID-19 test or proof of vaccination from British tourists who want to enter Mallorca, Ibiza and other Balearic Islands, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Monday.

"What we are going to do is apply to British tourists who go to the Balearic Islands the same requirements we make of other European citizens," Sanchez told Cadena SER radio.

"They will need a full dose of vaccine or a negative PCR," he added, referring to a type of test for the coronavirus.

The new rules will come into force within 72 hours, Sanchez said, without specifying a day.
The move was needed because of a worrying rise in infections in the United Kingdom, TVE quoted him as saying.

Spain had previously decided to lift the requirement for Britons to present a negative PCR test from May 20.

Authorities in Mallorca, a popular holiday destination for Spaniards and foreigners alike, are investigating a coronavirus outbreak involving more than 600 students.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.