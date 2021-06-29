From 1 July (estimated date of enforcement), the Spanish government will require all arrivals to Spain from the UK to present a negative COVID-19 test prior to arrival (e.g. PCR, TMA, LAMP, NEAR) or proof of vaccination on entry.
Your NHS appointment card from vaccination centres is not designed to be used as proof of vaccination and should not be used to demonstrate your vaccine status.
All passengers entering Spain are still required to complete a pre-travel declaration form.
Your passport may be stamped on entry and exit unless you can demonstrate that you are resident of Spain and are returning to your place of residence.
Source: Foreign and Commonwealth Office.
David / Hace 12 minutes
Liked the comments below,,, but there’s no official guidance other than EU vaccination certificate as proof of vaccine. Certainly no mention of whether the NHS QR , or downloaded certificates from the app will suffice - can someone from the bulletin please help us poor Non EU members! Brexit!
nick / Hace 39 minutes
All you have to do is get a Vaccination Certificate from the NHS ,go to relevant website and it tells you the various options . Ordered a paper one on line took about a week - simples
Karen / Hace 42 minutes
You can download a form and QR code via NHS app. My stepdaughter did it last night. You need your NI no.
nigel / Hace about 3 hours
Would be 100% more helpful to say how you can prove double vaccination. I do get the feeling the lunatics are running the asylum. Do you need to be tattooed?
Frances / Hace about 3 hours
So how are you supposed to prove you have been double vaccinated. Would the NHS app suffice? Would have been helpful to explain this as even more confusing