New Zealand stops quarantine-free travel with New South Wales for at least 72 hours

Sydney (Australia), 22/06/2021.- Passengers are seen lining up to check in at Sydney Domestic Airport, in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia, 23 June 2021. New Zealand has stopped quarantine-free travel with New South Wales for at least 72 hours after the Bondi COVID-19 cluster in Sydney's east rose. (Nueva Zelanda) EFE/EPA/DAN HIMBRECHTS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT New Zealand stops quarantine-free travel with New South Wales for at least 72 hours

23-06-2021DAN HIMBRECHTS

From 1 July (estimated date of enforcement), the Spanish government will require all arrivals to Spain from the UK to present a negative COVID-19 test prior to arrival (e.g. PCR, TMA, LAMP, NEAR) or proof of vaccination on entry.

Your NHS appointment card from vaccination centres is not designed to be used as proof of vaccination and should not be used to demonstrate your vaccine status.

All passengers entering Spain are still required to complete a pre-travel declaration form.

Your passport may be stamped on entry and exit unless you can demonstrate that you are resident of Spain and are returning to your place of residence.

Source: Foreign and Commonwealth Office.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

David / Hace 12 minutes

Liked the comments below,,, but there’s no official guidance other than EU vaccination certificate as proof of vaccine. Certainly no mention of whether the NHS QR , or downloaded certificates from the app will suffice - can someone from the bulletin please help us poor Non EU members! Brexit!

+-1-

nick / Hace 39 minutes

All you have to do is get a Vaccination Certificate from the NHS ,go to relevant website and it tells you the various options . Ordered a paper one on line took about a week - simples

+1-

Karen / Hace 42 minutes

You can download a form and QR code via NHS app. My stepdaughter did it last night. You need your NI no.

+1-

nigel / Hace about 3 hours

Would be 100% more helpful to say how you can prove double vaccination. I do get the feeling the lunatics are running the asylum. Do you need to be tattooed?

+20-

Frances / Hace about 3 hours

So how are you supposed to prove you have been double vaccinated. Would the NHS app suffice? Would have been helpful to explain this as even more confusing

+22-