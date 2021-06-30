On a daily basis, four Capdepera police officers seek to ensure compliance with municipal bylaws on the beaches. The summer operation started in mid-June, and police patrol beaches from 9.30am to 6pm. When the beaches are at their busiest, there is assistance from Civil Protection.

The town hall introduced this service some years ago in order to project a positive image to foreign markets and to keep the beaches in good condition. Bylaws include bans on selling, massage, loud music, glass and the handing-out of publicity leaflets.

The councillor for the police, Carmen Corraliza, says that the officers are usually kept busy in preventing illegal selling and glass bottles being brought onto the beaches. They now also have to check on Covid regulations. She says that everything has been quiet so far. There are many beaches, she points out, and the beach unit works al summer in making visitors aware of the need to be respectful of the environment.