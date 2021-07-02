Tourists wearing protective face masks walk with their luggage as they arrive at Malaga

Tourists wearing protective face masks walk with their luggage as they arrive at Malaga.

02-07-2021JON NAZCA

The number of foreign tourists visiting Spain rose to 1.36 million in May, up from virtually zero who came in May 2020 when the country was under a strict lockdown, the National Statistics Institute (INE) said on Friday.

The number of tourists more than doubled from April 2021 as travel restrictions were eased but was still 83% lower than in May 2019, the data showed.

Foreign tourists spent a total 1.39 billion euros in May, 83% less than in the same month in 2019, INE said.

